Maxwell Root Wins Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 Pole

Maxwell Root, who is making his IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge debut this weekend in place of the injured Ryan Hardwick, made an excellent impression on the field Thursday (March 18). With a lap at 102.527 mph in his Porsche Cayman GT4 MR, Root easily claimed the overall pole for Friday’s Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 at Sebring International Raceway.

Root’s lap was nearly a full second faster than Andrew Wojteczko Autosport’s Orey Fidani in his McLaren. Archangel Motorsports’ Alan Brynjolfsson will start third, followed by HTP Winward Motorsport’s Russell Ward and Turner Motorsport’s Dillon Machavern.

Motorsports In Action’s Sheena Monk will start sixth, followed by TeamTGM’s Hugh Plumb. Automatic Racing’s Brandon Kidd will start eighth in his Aston Martin, while Alexandre Papadopulos starts ninth in his Audi R8 LMS GT4 for FASTMD Racing. PF Racing’s James Pesek starts 10th in his Ford Mustang GT4.

In TCR, Atlanta Speedwerks’ Brian Henderson put down a lap at 99.877 mph and just held on to take the class pole. His lap was one-seventh of a second faster than the Hyundai of Copeland Motorsports’ Tyler Gonzalez. LA Honda World Racing’s Mike LaMarra will start third in class in his Honda Civic Type-R TCR, while Roadshagger Racing’s Gavin Ernstone in his Audi RS3 LMS Club Sport starts fourth. Bryan Herta Autosport’s Ryan Norman starts fifth in his Hyundai Elantra N TCR.

The Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 is scheduled to go green at 2:35 p.m. Friday afternoon. The race will be streamed live starting at 2:30 p.m. on NBC Sports’ TrackPass service.

Share this article