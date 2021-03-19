3 Drivers Scheduled for Goodyear Tire Test at Nashville Superspeedway

Three NASCAR Cup Series drivers will perform a Goodyear tire test at Nashville Superspeedway next Tuesday, March 23, according to Bob Pockrass on Twitter.
Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kurt Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell and Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe will take to the Tennessee track, representing Chevrolet, Toyota and Ford manufacturers, respectively.
It’s in preparation for the series’ first race at Nashville in June; it’s been almost 10 years since any NASCAR national series has competed on the 1.33-mile track.
According to a release, Nashville Superspeedway will announce a track partner at the test.
The test is not open to the public.
The Ally 400 is set to air on June 20 at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
