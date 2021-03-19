Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.
Kris Wright during qualifying for the NextEra Energy 250, 2/12/2021 (Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Kris Wright Tests Positive for COVID-19, Josh Berry Driving at Atlanta

written by Kevin Rutherford

Kris Wright has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend, Young’s Motorsports announced March 19.

Josh Berry will fill in for Wright in the No. 02.

Atlanta marks the second race Wright has missed in 2021; the rookie also skipped the Daytona International Speedway road course to focus on his start at the same track in the Xfinity Series, his series debut.

In his two starts this year, he has a best finish of 12th at Daytona’s oval.

Berry has just one previous Truck start to his name, coming in 2016 at Chicagoland Speedway, where he finished 13th.

He’s currently a part-time driver for JR Motorsports in Xfinity, running its No. 8, including this weekend at Atlanta.

Wright is the first driver to announce a positive test for COVID-19 in 2021, following a handful of positive results for drivers in 2020.

It’s unknown if Wright will also have to sit out next weekend’s Truck race at Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt track.

Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years.

