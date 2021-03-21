Ryan Blaney Chases Down Kyle Larson at Atlanta, Wins 5th Career Cup Series Race

Ryan Blaney chased down a dominant Kyle Larson at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (March 21), executing an incredible comeback to win the first race for himself and Team Penske in 2021.

Blaney cut a three-second gap to nothing in about 20 laps, passing Larson on the frontstretch and slamming the door on the No. 5 as he extended his lead.

Blaney was asked after the race if he learned anything from broadcasting the Camping World Truck and Xfinity series races on the day before.

“Definitely, I might have to start doing it every week I guess now,” he said. “…Looking forward to kind of sliding around a bit more next week at Bristol.”

It’s Blaney’s first career victory on a normal Cup Series oval layout, having won at Pocono Raceway in 2017, the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in 2018 and Talladega Superspeedway in both 2019 and 2020.

Points leader Denny Hamlin and last week’s winner Martin Truex Jr. created an all Joe Gibbs Racing front row, with Hamlin jumping out to the lead every lap until the competition caution flew.

A quick round of yellow-flag pit stops later, Larson had beaten Hamlin off pit road and led the field back to green while defending winner Kevin Harvick‘s race took a bad turn early. The No. 4 was forced to come to pit road with a flat rear tire while the rest of the field went back to racing, but managed to return to the track without losing a lap.

💭 "The biggest pile of crap I've ever driven at Atlanta. Can't get it to do anything. The front end absolutely horrendous, when it gets into traffic, it gets worse." 😳@KevinHarvick goes a lap down. — Davey Segal (@DaveyCenter) March 21, 2021

That didn’t last long, though, as Larson had already set sail in the lead and started putting car after car a lap down. Harvick blocked the No. 5 down the backstretch but Larson scooted by, eventually winning the opening stage by more than seven seconds over second-place Kyle Busch.

.@KevinHarvick did everything he could to keep from going a lap down, but @KyleLarsonRacin had too much speed. pic.twitter.com/veqntP1jVU — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 21, 2021

The race’s second segment got the green flag but the yellow immediately came back out for Kurt Busch, who was hooked into the outside wall by Hamlin on the restart. The contact was a result of an accordion effect on the outside lane, where Kyle Busch spun the tires and the first several cars stacked up into each other.

It all stacks up on the restart and Denny Hamlin sends Kurt Busch into the wall. pic.twitter.com/kuW9KhDNel — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 21, 2021

Once back under green, Blaney led the first lap but surrendered to the faster Larson, who cruised to an eight-second stage victory after at one point leading the entire field by more than 10 seconds. The top 10 was made up of a number of drivers who had quietly had solid runs all afternoon, including Matt DiBenedetto in sixth, Austin Dillon in seventh, Chris Buescher in eighth and Daniel Suarez in 10th.

Blaney grabbed the lead back from Larson after a round of pit stops under yellow, the result of Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 blowing an engine, and held it for several minutes while Larson fought his way back to the front.

Larson had led more than 200 circuits at the 250-lap mark and survived a chaotic round of green-flag pit stops to retain the lead, while Suarez sped on pit road and lost a lap and his top-10 spot. Anthony Alfredo had his own issues on pit road, losing his No. 38 and nearly slamming into a couple members of Aric Almirola‘s pit crew. Alfredo’s bumper tagged one of them in the back, but it didn’t appear to have any severe consequences.

Blaney wasn’t letting Larson get away, though. Blaney started cutting the lead down from three full seconds to less than one by the time 15 laps remained. It was down to under half a second with 10 laps to go, and with help from lapped traffic (including Team Penske stablemate Joey Logano) Blaney caught – and passed Larson. The battle included a knife-edge crossover from Blaney in the trioval to take the lead, and he eventually got away from Larson by nearly two seconds.

NEW LEADER: BLANEY What a battle. 👁👁 pic.twitter.com/ivaAOiLws8 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 21, 2021

The No. 12 had no competition en route to his fifth career victory and first at an oval, his first win in 28 races after Talladega last spring.

“Gosh, we had a great long-run car all day,” Blaney said after the race. “It took us a little bit to get going…we made a really good change, tightened it up where I needed it and it looked like Kyle was getting loose. I’m happy it worked in our favor that there were a couple long runs at the end that let us kind of get there.

“Really proud of this whole [team],” he added. “At the beginning of this year, we’ve had some bad breaks and it’s nice to close out a race like that. That was awesome.”

Larson, Alex Bowman, Hamlin and Kyle Busch ended up as the top five, with Larson leading 269 laps in total. Dillon, Buescher, William Byron, Truex and Harvick completed the top 10, while DiBenedetto, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Newman and Ross Chastain all recorded top-15 efforts.

The Cup Series next heads to a different type of racing surface: the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is set for Sunday, March 28 at 3:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR’s premier division will return to dirt racing for the first time in more than 50 years at the short track, with coverage slated to be on FOX.

Share this article