Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.
Enterprie and National: Here to serve your company's needs

NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Noah Gragson drinks water after the 2021 spring Xfinity race at Phoenix Photo: NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Scott Miller Explains Why Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric Weren’t Penalized After Atlanta Scuffle

written by Luken Glover

Scott Miller, the senior vp of competition at NASCAR, joined “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio March 22 to explain NASCAR’s decision to not penalize NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric following last weekend’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The two drivers entangled in a scuffle on pit road following the March 20 race at Atlanta that included punches and involved several crew members.

Hemric, who drives the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, was upset after Gragson backed his No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet into Hemric’s car during a pit stop cycle, puncturing the nose of Hemric’s car. Hemric had slid into Gragson’s box following a lapped car overshooting their stall, leading to Gragson overshooting his box as well.

Gragson’s move to back up led some (including Hemric) to believe he had intended to back into Hemric’s car and put the crew members in danger.

“He [Noah Gragson] really needed to back up a long way to try and get in his pit box because of that chain reaction incident.” Miller said on the show. “Unfortunately, the [Nos.] 18 and the 9 were both victims of someone else’s mistake there, and Noah found himself outside of the pit box and the only way he could get back in was back up as far as he could.

“I think he misjudged it there and hit the 18 and all kinds of mayhem ensued there. … We have had conversations with them and we’ll probably have some more this week now that everybody is calmed down.”

Post-race, Gragson tweeted a separate angle of the incident, which showed Hemric overshooting his stall initially.

However, Hemric was not convinced it told the entire story, claiming Gragson gave him a “middle finger.”

Gragson went on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “XM Speedway” to give his side of the incident.

The Xfinity Series gets the next two weekends off before it heads to Martinsville Speedway on April 9.

About the author

image000000

Luken Glover joined Frontstretch in 2020 and has been a racing fan for practically his entire life. His grandfather is an avid fan and helped the late Junie Donlavey in his shop in the 1990s. That passion was passed down to Luken, who began watching NASCAR as early as he can remember. Luken is the columnist for the Underdog House on Sunday nights. In addition, he drives go-karts, is a college sophomore at Veritas Baptist College, and co-hosts the podcast "Fastrax Sports" on Podbean. Luken helps out at his church, plays tennis and basketball, coaches, and helps his former high school with athletic events.

Share this article

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Thanks for choosing to comment on this article. A name and email address are required to post a comment. The email address is not publicly visible or shared. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

6 thoughts on “Scott Miller Explains Why Noah Gragson, Daniel Hemric Weren’t Penalized After Atlanta Scuffle”

  1. Every time NA$CAR tries to explain the reasoning behind one of their decisions is proof that NA$CAR is a member of the BBB. Not Better Business Bureau but Bullsh*t Baffles Brains.

    Reply

  3. Nascar seriously likes conflict to boost their ratings. A jerk like Noah is allowed especially since he is Junior connected.

    Reply

    • So true, but how long will Junior put up with his poor results in top equipment and frequent confrontations with other drivers?

      Reply

    • You bet they do! More the merrier. Although to Jo’s point – it’s about results at the end of the day. He has been fast everywhere – but has not gotten the results. Somehow they’ve managed to sell candy to kids for many years with possibly the biggest jerk in the sport. But he wins (used to anyway). If Noah runs off a bunch of wins.. no problem but I imagine his act is wearing thin at JRM (with Kelly I bet particularly). Either way – that 9 isn’t like the 7… Noah will be either up to Cup or out soon enough anyway.

      Reply

  4. How does a driver(not racer) interupt another racer’s interview(with PRN no less), physically acoste that racer and not be penalized?
    BBB is right.

    Reply

Comment on this article