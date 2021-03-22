Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: Should Joey Logano Have Pulled Over For Kyle Larson? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 4:31 Share Share Link Embed

The final few laps in the 2021 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway turned into a battle royale between two rival organizations. Ryan Blaney passed Kyle Larson with under 10 laps to go Sunday (March 21) after Larson had trouble getting around Joey Logano. Blaney’s Team Penske cohort was trying to hang onto a lead-lap finish, creating dirty air for Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet in the process.

Larson admitted after the race his tires were worn, but it sure didn’t help to have Logano racing right in front of him. Was the No. 22 Ford driver in the wrong and should he have given Larson and Blaney more room to race among themselves? Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss the issue, along with the length of Atlanta’s 500-mile event and the incident between Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race earlier in the weekend.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

About the author Bio More articles by Bryan Nolen Website Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Adam Cheek Website Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Entercom Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s. Adam Cheek https://www.frontstretch.com/author/adamc/ Stock Car Scoop: Should Joey Logano Have Pulled Over For Kyle Larson?

Share this article