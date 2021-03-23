Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.
Timmy Hill beats Ryan Preece on 2020 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Texas Photo NASCAR Media

(Photo: NASCAR Media)

Stock Car Scoop: Why Was Timmy Hill Excluded From eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series?

written by Bryan Nolen
Frontstretch
The entry list for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track was released on March 23. But there was one name missing from the roster: Timmy Hill, winner of the series’ race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last year.

READ
Timmy Hill & MBM Motorsports Expected to Skip NASCAR Cup Races After No Pro Invitational Invite

Why was Hill not included on the list of 38 drivers? Frontstretch‘s Michael Massie, who talked with Hill shortly after the entry lists were announced, joins Bryan Nolen to discuss Hill’s exclusion.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Website

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

