Stock Car Scoop: Why Was Timmy Hill Excluded From eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series?

The entry list for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track was released on March 23. But there was one name missing from the roster: Timmy Hill, winner of the series’ race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway last year.

Why was Hill not included on the list of 38 drivers? Frontstretch‘s Michael Massie, who talked with Hill shortly after the entry lists were announced, joins Bryan Nolen to discuss Hill’s exclusion.

