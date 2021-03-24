Frontstretch Frontstretch Podcast: Stewart & Jessica Friesen On Historical Bristol Dirt Starts Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 52:15 Share Share Link Embed

Husband and wife Stewart Friesen and Jessica Friesen are making history this weekend, becoming the second married couple to ever compete in a NASCAR national series race when they compete at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Saturday (March 27). They join Davey Segal this week to discuss why and how this specific opportunity came about, why Jessica is no stranger to racing on dirt, being teammates to her husband (on track and in life) and what their son Parker’s reaction was when he was told his mom would be racing with his dad. They also answer whether or not they would wreck each other for the win.

Plus, Frontstretch’s resident dirt expert Bryan Keith joins the show to recap Ryan Blaney‘s late-race win over Kyle Larson at Atlanta and preview the hyped Bristol Dirt weekend, including how the track has been throughout the Bristol Dirt Nationals, whether or not we know what to expect and who will be up front throughout the insanely long 250-lap event.

Share this article