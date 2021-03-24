Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.
Enterprie and National: Here to serve your company's needs

NASCAR Race Weekend Central
2017 Eldora CWTS Stewart Friesen truck Russell LaBounty NKP

(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

Frontstretch Podcast: Stewart & Jessica Friesen On Historical Bristol Dirt Starts

written by Davey Segal
fs podcast logo 2021
Frontstretch
Frontstretch Podcast: Stewart & Jessica Friesen On Historical Bristol Dirt Starts
icon loader
/

Husband and wife Stewart Friesen and Jessica Friesen are making history this weekend, becoming the second married couple to ever compete in a NASCAR national series race when they compete at the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Saturday (March 27). They join Davey Segal this week to discuss why and how this specific opportunity came about, why Jessica is no stranger to racing on dirt, being teammates to her husband (on track and in life) and what their son Parker’s reaction was when he was told his mom would be racing with his dad. They also answer whether or not they would wreck each other for the win.

Plus, Frontstretch’s resident dirt expert Bryan Keith joins the show to recap Ryan Blaney‘s late-race win over Kyle Larson at Atlanta and preview the hyped Bristol Dirt weekend, including how the track has been throughout the Bristol Dirt Nationals, whether or not we know what to expect and who will be up front throughout the insanely long 250-lap event.

About the author

Avatar of Davey Segal
Website

Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.

Share this article

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Thanks for choosing to comment on this article. A name and email address are required to post a comment. The email address is not publicly visible or shared. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment on this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again