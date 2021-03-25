Here Are the Truck Qualifying Heat Lineups for Bristol Dirt

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

The Camping World Truck Series qualifying heat lineups for the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race were revealed Wednesday, March 25.

After a random draw, Mike Marlar, Myatt Snider, Hailie Deegan and JR Heffner will start first in heat races one-four, respectively.

The results of the 15-lap qualifying races will help determine the starting lineup for Saturday’s main event. Heat winners earn 10 points, second place finishers get nine points, and so forth. Then, for each spot a driver gains on the track, a passing point will be awarded; if a driver starts fifth and finishes second, he or she would earn 12 points.

Only 40 trucks will make the main event out of the 44 entrants.

The Trucks heat races begin March 27 at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt is set to begin at 8 p.m.