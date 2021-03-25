Martinsville, Richmond to Host Limited Number of Fans in April

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

There will be a limited amount of fans allowed at Martinsville Speedway’s and Richmond Raceway’s NASCAR events in April, the tracks announced Thursday, March 25.

The reduced number is due to local and state regulations surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak.

Many fans’ grandstand seats are relocated to ensure distancing guidelines. Additionally, the tracks will conduct screenings before fans enter the facility. All attendees are required to wear masks, and there will be hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations throughout the venue. Staff members will be cleaning or disinfecting throughout the events.

“With the announcement by Governor Ralph Northam to increase the limited fan capacity for entertainment venues across the Commonwealth of Virginia, we will now be able to officially welcome fans back to Richmond Raceway for the first time in 18 months,” Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier said in a release. “Thanks to Governor Northam and his administration for their support and collaboration to bring fans back for a safe and exciting race experience at America’s Premier Short Track to celebrate our 75th anniversary season beginning with the Toyota Spring Race Weekend on April 17-18.”

The Xfinity and Cup series take on Martinsville Friday and Saturday, April 9-10. Then the Camping World Truck and Cup series go to Richmond on Saturday and Sunday, April 17-18.