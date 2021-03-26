Stock Car Scoop: What Should We Expect This Weekend in Bristol?

With the NASCAR Cup Series’ Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race right around the corner, what should the expectations be? Will there be a wreck fest? A last-lap pass? An absolute mess? Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek dive into what to expect in the 250-lap dirt race on Sunday afternoon.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
Thanks for choosing to comment on this article. A name and email address are required to post a comment. The email address is not publicly visible or shared. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.