Stock Car Scoop: What Should We Expect This Weekend in Bristol?

With the NASCAR Cup Series’ Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race right around the corner, what should the expectations be? Will there be a wreck fest? A last-lap pass? An absolute mess? Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek dive into what to expect in the 250-lap dirt race on Sunday afternoon.

