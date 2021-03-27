Heat Races Cancelled, Bristol Dirt Truck Race Postponed to Sunday Due to Rain

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Turns out NASCAR’s Air Titans were no match for some mud-infested dirt after rain poured down on Bristol Motor Speedway’s new surface Saturday (March 27).

With a storm system continuing to move through the area, all on-track action, including the heat races for the Truck and Cup Series, have been cancelled. The Bristol Dirt Truck race was scheduled to go green at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

The rain has won today. We will see you tomorrow for dirt racing in Bristol! pic.twitter.com/MVHOFkJmrV — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 27, 2021

Instead, the trucks will return to the track at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday night, their TV coverage moved to FOX Sports 2 after the Cup stars run the Food City Dirt Race beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Drivers from both the Truck and Cup series, which featured notorious dirt track ringers, were looking to set the field in four 15-lap heat races Saturday night. The trucks took the track around 5:30 p.m. before a red flag flew quickly due to visibility issues.