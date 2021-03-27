NASCAR Race Weekend Central
2021 Trucks Bristol Dirt Heat Race Pack Racing - Mike Marlar, No. 56 Hill Motorsports Chevrolet (Credit: NKP)

Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography

Heat Races Cancelled, Bristol Dirt Truck Race Postponed to Sunday Due to Rain

written by John Willoughby

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Turns out NASCAR’s Air Titans were no match for some mud-infested dirt after rain poured down on Bristol Motor Speedway’s new surface Saturday (March 27).

With a storm system continuing to move through the area, all on-track action, including the heat races for the Truck and Cup Series, have been cancelled. The Bristol Dirt Truck race was scheduled to go green at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Instead, the trucks will return to the track at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday night, their TV coverage moved to FOX Sports 2 after the Cup stars run the Food City Dirt Race beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Drivers from both the Truck and Cup series, which featured notorious dirt track ringers, were looking to set the field in four 15-lap heat races Saturday night. The trucks took the track around 5:30 p.m. before a red flag flew quickly due to visibility issues.

Bristol Dirt Truck Race Starting Lineup

Bristol Dirt Cup Race Starting Lineup

RACE WEEKEND CENTRAL: BRISTOL

About the author

Frontstretch.com

John Willoughby is a Saturday news writer for Frontstretch.com. He became a fan of the sport upon his attendance to the 2008 Daytona 500 and continues to attend yearly. Outside of reporting, he enjoys blogging and participating in one of many civic, service and fraternal organizations he's involved in.

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Thanks for choosing to comment on this article. A name and email address are required to post a comment. The email address is not publicly visible or shared. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment on this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again