Heat Races Cancelled, Bristol Dirt Truck Race Postponed to Sunday Due to Rain

Turns out NASCAR’s Air Titans were no match for some mud-infested dirt after rain poured down on Bristol Motor Speedway’s new surface Saturday (March 27).
With a storm system continuing to move through the area, all on-track action, including the heat races for the Truck and Cup Series, have been cancelled. The Bristol Dirt Truck race was scheduled to go green at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.
The rain has won today. We will see you tomorrow for dirt racing in Bristol! pic.twitter.com/MVHOFkJmrV
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 27, 2021
Instead, the trucks will return to the track at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday night, their TV coverage moved to FOX Sports 2 after the Cup stars run the Food City Dirt Race beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX.
Drivers from both the Truck and Cup series, which featured notorious dirt track ringers, were looking to set the field in four 15-lap heat races Saturday night. The trucks took the track around 5:30 p.m. before a red flag flew quickly due to visibility issues.
