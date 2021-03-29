Jessica Friesen Attempting Knoxville Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
After being excluded from the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race field due to the cancellation of qualifying, Jessica Friesen will attempt to make her series debut at the inaugural race at Knoxville Raceway on July 9 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.
Friesen will pilot the No. 62 One Zee Tees Chevrolet for Halmar Friesen Racing Racing.
Friesen was slated to try to make her debut at the inaugural Bristol dirt race on March 27. However, heavy rain forced NASCAR to cancel qualifying. Due to the No. 62 entry not having any points, Friesen did not make the race.
Friesen is the wife of Truck regular Stewart Friesen.
About the author
Luken Glover joined Frontstretch in 2020 and has been a racing fan for practically his entire life. His grandfather is an avid fan and helped the late Junie Donlavey in his shop in the 1990s. That passion was passed down to Luken, who began watching NASCAR as early as he can remember. Luken is the columnist for the Underdog House on Sunday nights. In addition, he drives go-karts, is a college sophomore at Veritas Baptist College, and co-hosts the podcast "Fastrax Sports" on Podbean. Luken helps out at his church, plays tennis and basketball, coaches, and helps his former high school with athletic events.
