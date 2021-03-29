Jessica Friesen Attempting Knoxville Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

After being excluded from the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race field due to the cancellation of qualifying, Jessica Friesen will attempt to make her series debut at the inaugural race at Knoxville Raceway on July 9 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Friesen will pilot the No. 62 One Zee Tees Chevrolet for Halmar Friesen Racing Racing.

Friesen was slated to try to make her debut at the inaugural Bristol dirt race on March 27. However, heavy rain forced NASCAR to cancel qualifying. Due to the No. 62 entry not having any points, Friesen did not make the race.

Friesen is the wife of Truck regular Stewart Friesen.