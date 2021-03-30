Brandon Gdovic Subbing for Santino Ferrucci at Martinsville

Brandon Gdovic will race in place of Santino Ferrucci in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Sam Hunt Racing announced Wednesday, March 30.
Ferrucci, who was originally planned to compete at the short track, had a schedule conflict for this event.
Gdovic last drove for Sam Hunt in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, where he finished a career-best eighth place.
“I’m looking forward to being back at Martinsville Speedway,” Gdovic said in a team release. “I haven’t raced there in nearly 12 years, and it’s an incredible track to race at. High braking, lots of action and close contact. Hopefully it’s a little less pucker-factor than Daytona was, but we have the on-board camera for all of the action.”
The Virginian has at least four more races on his schedule, including Charlotte Motor Speedway in May. Additionally, Kris Wright is set to drive on the road courses and John Hunter Nemechek will make his first start for the team at Dover International Speedway on May 15.
Ferrucci will rejoin the team at Pocono Raceway on June 27.
The Xfinity Series will take on the Cook Out 250 on Friday, April 9.
