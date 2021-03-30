It’s that time of year again when NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series teams start sharing throwback paint schemes they’ll run at Darlington Raceway during its yearly throwback weekend.
This time, the celebration is held May 7-9 on Mother’s Day weekend to unite fans of all generations.
We’re doing things a bit different this year at Frontstretch; we’ll keep an updated list here as teams reveal their throwback liveries. Be sure to check back often as more schemes are revealed.
Cup
Our racing history runs deep. And it runs fast.
One champion paying tribute to another.#NASCARThrowback | @TooToughToTame #di9 | #HootersRacing 🦉🏁 pic.twitter.com/NR3ozsT2PP
— Hooters Racing (@HootersRacing) March 30, 2021
Throwback: Honors Alan Kulwicki and his 1992 Cup Series championship run in the Hooters No. 7 car. Coincidentally, Kulwicki narrowly defeated Bill Elliott for the 1992 title.
Xfinity
NEWS: @joshberry and @tirepros to carry special @DaleJr throwback colors on the No. 8 Chevrolet @TooToughToTame. pic.twitter.com/E9DEHECRPk
— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) March 23, 2021
Throwback: Commemorates Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2001 Pepsi 400 victory at Daytona International Speedway, the first Cup race at Daytona after Earnhardt Sr. passed away.
Truck
4 thoughts on “Here Are the 2021 Darlington Throwback Schemes”
I hope Chase wrecks on Lap One with that paint scheme.
Did you feel the same way when Greg Biffle ran it a few years back?
Absolutely. Although it’s worse that Chase is doing it.
Chase’s car looks really good. I was a big Kulwicki fan. Still, it will look funny with a bowtie on the front.