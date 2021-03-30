Here Are the 2021 Darlington Throwback Schemes

It’s that time of year again when NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series teams start sharing throwback paint schemes they’ll run at Darlington Raceway during its yearly throwback weekend.

This time, the celebration is held May 7-9 on Mother’s Day weekend to unite fans of all generations.

We’re doing things a bit different this year at Frontstretch; we’ll keep an updated list here as teams reveal their throwback liveries. Be sure to check back often as more schemes are revealed.

Cup

Chase Elliott

Throwback: Honors Alan Kulwicki and his 1992 Cup Series championship run in the Hooters No. 7 car. Coincidentally, Kulwicki narrowly defeated Bill Elliott for the 1992 title.

Xfinity

Josh Berry

Throwback: Commemorates Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2001 Pepsi 400 victory at Daytona International Speedway, the first Cup race at Daytona after Earnhardt Sr. passed away.

Truck