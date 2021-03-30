Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: Was the Bristol Dirt Race a successful weekend? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 5:42 Share Share Link Embed

The NASCAR Cup Series went dirt racing for the first time in 50 years and when it was all said and done, Joey Logano emerged victoriously. The question is, when it was all said and done though, was it a success? Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek dive into it that topic, whether Adam was surprised that a non-dirt specialist won and if this was the best chance to grab a win for Daniel Suarez and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.