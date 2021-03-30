NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Stock Car Scoop: Was the Bristol Dirt Race a successful weekend?

written by Bryan Nolen
Stock Car Scoop: Was the Bristol Dirt Race a successful weekend?
The NASCAR Cup Series went dirt racing for the first time in 50 years and when it was all said and done, Joey Logano emerged victoriously. The question is, when it was all said and done though, was it a success? Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek dive into it that topic, whether Adam was surprised that a non-dirt specialist won and if this was the best chance to grab a win for Daniel Suarez and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

