Stock Car Scoop: Was the Bristol Dirt Race a successful weekend?

The NASCAR Cup Series went dirt racing for the first time in 50 years and when it was all said and done, Joey Logano emerged victoriously. The question is, when it was all said and done though, was it a success? Frontstretch’s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek dive into it that topic, whether Adam was surprised that a non-dirt specialist won and if this was the best chance to grab a win for Daniel Suarez and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
