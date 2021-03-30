NASCAR Race Weekend Central
Eddie Wood, Glen Wood, Len Wood at Martinsville in 2017 Photo NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade/NKP)

Wood Brothers’ Matriarch Bernece Wood Passes Away

written by Joy Tomlinson

Bernece Wood, wife of Glen Wood, passed away at age 90, Wood Brothers Racing announced Wednesday, March 30.

She was the family matriarch and mother of Eddie Wood, Len Wood and Kim Wood Hall, as well as grandmother to Jon Wood.

Her passing comes two years after husband Glen died in January 2019 after 68 years of marriage.

Glen, along with his brother Leonard, founded the organization in 1950. Glen was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012.

WBR currently fields the No. 21 driven by Matt DiBenedetto in the NASCAR Cup Series.

About the author

Joy Tomlinson

Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor while continuing to write daily fantasy and news articles. A California native, Joy was raised as a motorsports fan and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.

