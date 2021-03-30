Wood Brothers’ Matriarch Bernece Wood Passes Away

Bernece Wood, wife of Glen Wood, passed away at age 90, Wood Brothers Racing announced Wednesday, March 30.

She was the family matriarch and mother of Eddie Wood, Len Wood and Kim Wood Hall, as well as grandmother to Jon Wood.

Her passing comes two years after husband Glen died in January 2019 after 68 years of marriage.

Glen, along with his brother Leonard, founded the organization in 1950. Glen was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012.

WBR currently fields the No. 21 driven by Matt DiBenedetto in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The indisputable fact is that everything our team stands for and has stood for are the values that originated from her and my grandpa Glenn. Plz keep Eddie, Len and Kim in your thoughts. — Wood Brothers Racing (@woodbrothers21) March 30, 2021