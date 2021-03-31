Cameron Lawrence to Make Truck Debut at COTA

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Cameron Lawrence will make his debut in the No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing entry in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Circuit of the Americas, Lawrence announced Wednesday, March 31.

He’ll carry sponsorship from Texas Mobile Radiology, Impact Health Labs and Front Line Mobile Health.

Lawrence won two IMSA Weathertech SportsCar events, including the 2015 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. He also won back-to-back Trans Am Championships in 2013-2014.

“The magnitude of this opportunity is incredible, and I feel fortunate to be making my debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at my home track, Circuit of the Americas, with the support of three Texas-based and veteran-owned companies,” Lawrence said. “I spend a lot of time at Circuit of the Americas, whether it’s racing or coaching, and I’m confident in my local knowledge.

“I’m thankful for the support of Texas Mobile Radiology, Impact Health Labs and Front Line Mobile Health. With their support, we plan to utilize the Camping World Truck Series as a platform to honor frontline workers and first responders. I’m hopeful this opportunity will foster future growth with Reaume Brothers Racing in the Camping World Truck Series.”

The Truck Series take on COTA on May 22.