Josh Reaume, Mike Wallace Reinstated by NASCAR

Josh Reaume and Mike Wallace have had their indefinite suspensions lifted by NASCAR, the sanctioning body announced March 31.
According to NASCAR, both drivers “successfully completed the terms and conditions mandated for reinstatement.”
Both were suspended last year for violating Section 12.8.1.e of NASCAR’s rule book. Its guidelines cover “public statement and/or communication that criticizes, ridicules or otherwise disparages another person based upon that person’s race, color, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, marital status, religion, age or handicapping condition.”
Wallace received his suspension Sept. 10, 2020, followed by Reaume on Nov. 10, 2020.
Neither driver has announced specific plans for 2021. Reaume fields two trucks in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series via Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in 14 races across the Xfinity and Truck series last year. Wallace started three Xfinity events.
