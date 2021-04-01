Frontstretch Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Truex Helps Digest Bristol Dirt Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 52:10 Share Share Link Embed

Ryan Truex was one of the select few to actually participate in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt and joins the podcast this week to discuss his run and season to date. With his older brother Martin dominating the Camping World Truck Series race and winning a stage in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ryan dishes on where Martin’s skillset on dirt came from with virtually zero experience, if he gets nervous watching him race and how their age gap hasn’t allowed for them to race together much. Plus, how a trip to the bathroom sparked one of his best ideas.

Davey Segal is joined by Beth Lunkenheimer to dissect Joey Logano‘s win on the Bristol dirt and how the overall event played out once the rain subsided. Was the lack of dirt ringers up front surprising? What about NASCAR’s call to go to single-file restarts? The two discuss and break down the 2021 series season to date for Trucks, Cup and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.