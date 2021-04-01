Frontstretch Podcast: Ryan Truex Helps Digest Bristol Dirt

Ryan Truex was one of the select few to actually participate in the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt and joins the podcast this week to discuss his run and season to date. With his older brother Martin dominating the Camping World Truck Series race and winning a stage in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ryan dishes on where Martin’s skillset on dirt came from with virtually zero experience, if he gets nervous watching him race and how their age gap hasn’t allowed for them to race together much. Plus, how a trip to the bathroom sparked one of his best ideas.
Davey Segal is joined by Beth Lunkenheimer to dissect Joey Logano‘s win on the Bristol dirt and how the overall event played out once the rain subsided. Was the lack of dirt ringers up front surprising? What about NASCAR’s call to go to single-file restarts? The two discuss and break down the 2021 series season to date for Trucks, Cup and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
About the author
Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.
Thanks for choosing to comment on this article. A name and email address are required to post a comment. The email address is not publicly visible or shared. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.