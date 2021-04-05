Santino Ferrucci Running Indy 500 for Rahal, Hy-Vee Added as Sponsor

Santino Ferrucci will return to the NTT IndyCar Series at the 2021 Indianapolis 500.

Ferrucci will pilot the No. 45 for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, RLL announced April 5.

The No. 45 will carry sponsorship from Hy-Vee.

“I am excited to be competing in the Indianapolis 500 with Hy-Vee and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing,” Ferrucci said in a team release. “It’s a great opportunity and I cannot thank the team, owners and partners enough for believing in me. I’m super excited to start spending some time at the shop in Indianapolis and preparing for an incredible run this May.”

Additionally, Hy-Vee and RLL driver Graham Rahal will partner for two events later in the year at Road America and World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

“It’s great to have Hy-Vee back once again,” Rahal added. “I took a lot of pride in representing them last year and felt that the Hy-Vee car performed so well at Iowa and helped get our relationship off to a good start. It’s nice to see a company with such high standards like Hy-Vee consider Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and consider the IndyCar Series as a great platform to spread awareness of their brand, the quality of their product and their stores. We’re excited to work with them and grow the partnership.”

Ferrucci has mostly been active in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2021, running four events for Sam Hunt Racing thus far. His best finish is 13th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He ran the last two IndyCar seasons full time, finishing 13th in the standings both times.