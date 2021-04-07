Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.
Enterprise and National: Here to serve your company's needs

NASCAR Race Weekend Central
William Byron with crew chief Rudy Fugle before 2021 Daytona Road course Cup event Photo NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Frontstretch Podcast: William Byron Dishes on Hendrick Resurgence Ahead of Martinsville

written by Davey Segal
fs podcast logo 2021
Frontstretch
Frontstretch Podcast: William Byron Dishes on Hendrick Resurgence Ahead of Martinsville
icon loader
/

Fresh of an off weekend, William Byron is geared up for Martinsville Speedway with a win under his belt, and joins Davey Segal this week to discuss his season to date. He explains why adding Rudy Fugle to the No. 24 team came with some familiarly, but also added pressure and how Chad Knaus’ new role has helped Hendrick Motorsports at large.

Plus, what are competition meetings like at HMS with such a young stable of drivers? And why his on-track relationship with Ryan Blaney doesn’t change despite his off-track personal life.

About the author

Avatar of Davey Segal
Website

Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.

Support Frontstretch on Patreon
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Thanks for choosing to comment on this article. A name and email address are required to post a comment. The email address is not publicly visible or shared. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Comment on this article

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again