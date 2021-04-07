Frontstretch Frontstretch Podcast: William Byron Dishes on Hendrick Resurgence Ahead of Martinsville Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 25:47 Share Share Link Embed

Fresh of an off weekend, William Byron is geared up for Martinsville Speedway with a win under his belt, and joins Davey Segal this week to discuss his season to date. He explains why adding Rudy Fugle to the No. 24 team came with some familiarly, but also added pressure and how Chad Knaus’ new role has helped Hendrick Motorsports at large.

Plus, what are competition meetings like at HMS with such a young stable of drivers? And why his on-track relationship with Ryan Blaney doesn’t change despite his off-track personal life.