Frontstretch Podcast: William Byron Dishes on Hendrick Resurgence Ahead of Martinsville

Fresh of an off weekend, William Byron is geared up for Martinsville Speedway with a win under his belt, and joins Davey Segal this week to discuss his season to date. He explains why adding Rudy Fugle to the No. 24 team came with some familiarly, but also added pressure and how Chad Knaus’ new role has helped Hendrick Motorsports at large.
Plus, what are competition meetings like at HMS with such a young stable of drivers? And why his on-track relationship with Ryan Blaney doesn’t change despite his off-track personal life.
About the author
Davey is in his fifth season with Frontstretch and currently serves as a multimedia editor and reporter. He authors the "NASCAR Mailbox" column, spearheads the site's video content and hosts the Frontstretch Podcast weekly. He's covered the K&N Pro Series and ARCA extensively for NASCAR.com and currently serves as an associate producer for SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and production assistant for NBC Sports Washington.
