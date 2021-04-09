Stock Car Scoop: Previewing Martinsville

Frontstretch‘s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville and gets you caught up on all the news that occurred during the Easter break. Nolen and Cheek will also discuss the Xfinity race on Friday night at the paperclip.
Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
Thanks for choosing to comment on this article. A name and email address are required to post a comment. The email address is not publicly visible or shared. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.