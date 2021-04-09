Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: Previewing Martinsville Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 4:33 Share Share Link Embed

Frontstretch‘s Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek previews the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville and gets you caught up on all the news that occurred during the Easter break. Nolen and Cheek will also discuss the Xfinity race on Friday night at the paperclip.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.