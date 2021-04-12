Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: What is Martin Truex Jr.'s Secret at Martinsville? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 4:28 Share Share Link Embed

The NASCAR Cup Series went short track racing at Martinsville Speedway, and it was Martin Truex Jr. getting the victory for the third time in his last four starts at the paperclip. What is his secret? Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek dive into it that topic, why Ryan Blaney cant close the deal and get that illustrious grandfather clock and after all the beating and banging this past weekend. And since we’re on the topic of short tracks, why hasnt NASCAR added more of them?

