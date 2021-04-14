Frontstretch Frontstretch Podcast: Austin Hill Previews Richmond, Martin Truex Jr. Still Owns Martinsville Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 51:46 Share Share Link Embed

Austin Hill joins Davey Segal this week to touch on his Camping World Truck Series season to date with Hattori Racing Enterprises, including how the Bristol Dirt weekend went and what he did in his two off weekends. He also analyzes the Truck Series field and how he balances racing against veterans and young talents, what the No. 16 team needs to do to get over the hump and clinch a Championship 4 berth and dishes on his weight loss journey.

Frank Velat joins Davey to dissect Martin Truex Jr.‘s third Martinsville win in the last four races, including how the race got away from Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney. Plus, is it time to worry about Kevin Harvick? They also preview the weekend of action at Richmond Raceway, the second Virginia short track race in as many weeks.