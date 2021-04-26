Chase Briscoe Returns to Truck Series with Roper Racing at Kansas

NASCAR Cup Series rookie Chase Briscoe will make his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of 2021 with Roper Racing, the team announced Monday, April 26.

Briscoe will pilot the No. 04 Preferred Industrial Contractors /Carquest Ford at Kansas Speedway on May 1.

Chase Briscoe returns to Roper Racing for Saturday's race @kansasspeedway He will pilot the Preferred Industrial Contractors/ @Carquest F-150 @ChaseBriscoe_14 pic.twitter.com/c3KvKwPLuJ — Roper Racing (@RoperRacingTeam) April 26, 2021

The 26-year-old also competed for the team at the inaugural Pinty’s Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. He earned a fifth-place finish after starting 33rd. Briscoe has two wins, 12 top 5s, and 17 top 10s in 26 starts in the Truck Series.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, Briscoe currently sits in 28th in points for Stewart-Haas Racing after earning a career-best finish of 11th at Talladega Superspeedway on April 25.

The Truck Series hits the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET with coverage from FS1.

