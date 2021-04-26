Entry List: Buschy McBusch Race 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Midwest for its annual trip to Kansas Speedway after its second superspeedway event at Talladega Superspeedway. The race is the fourth event on a 1.5-mile track.

Thirty-nine cars are entered in the race, meaning all drivers will make the show barring any last-minute changes to the entry list.

Joey Gase will make his fifth appearance of the season for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 15 Chevrolet.

Austin Cindric returns for his fourth career Cup start in Team Penske’s No. 33 MoneyLion Ford Mustang. Cindric last competed at Richmond, finishing 28th.

B.J. McLeod Motorsports has entered the No. 55 Ford Mustang with Matt Mills slated to make his Cup debut. BJ McLeod will also pilot his Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 entry.

Buschy McBusch Race 400 Entry List

The Buschy McBusch Race 400 is scheduled to begin on May 2 at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.

