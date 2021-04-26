Formula One Betting: What Do You Need To Know?

Editor’s Note: This article on Formula One betting is posted in collaboration with an outside sponsorship client. The opinions and information contained within do not necessarily represent Frontstretch and its staff.

Formula One is the most popular car racing event in the United Kingdom with single-seater drivers driving the most technologically advanced and fastest cars. It’s also an enormous success among sports bettors worldwide, one of the most popular sports to wager on. But with a plethora of drivers, races and betting markets to choose from, Formula One betting beginners tend to confuse themselves quickly and get stuck in the pits, unable to find out the right ways to make the most cash off their bets.

In this article, we will guide you on how to increase your prospects of making a profit betting on F1.

What can you bet on?

In Formula One betting, there are numerous markets on the offer of which Outright Betting is the key. Rather than being placed in an individual event, this bet is placed throughout the whole season. However, unlike other sports, because of Formula One’s ever-changing declamatory in form, pace and confidence, this bet can be placed all throughout the campaign.

Let’s take a glance at the popular bet types available.

F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

This is the most popular type of bet and is also known as the “to-win” bet. A punter can bet on which driver will win the year’s Drivers’ Championship. Here, you pick a driver that you think is going to win and choose the right bookmaker among reliable betting sites accepting credit cards in the UK. If that driver finishes the race in first place throughout the whole season, you’ll win your bet. If you succeed in placing your bet on the correct driver, the bet is won.

F1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

After a full season, the team that finishes with the most points with their two drivers deserves the title. And if you can place your bet on the team that will finish first in the overall rankings, you will win the bet.

F1 Podium Finish Odds

In this type of bet, you will have to pick a driver that you think will finish in first, second or third for each race. And if the driver finishes on the podium, you win the bet.

Driver vs. Driver Matchups

This is known to be the most fun and pliable bets in F1 racing. Here, you have to choose between two drivers who you think will finish higher than the other in the upcoming race. If the chosen driver finishes above the other driver in the competition, you will win the bet.

For the race, a handful of choices are available across the bookmakers. Race winner, fastest lap, pole position, podium placing and safety car are among the most popular of these.

Race Winner

Here, you choose the driver and if that driver finishes the race, after completing the advised number of laps and crosses the ending line before the rest of the cars in the field with the fastest time, you win the bet.

Fastest Lap

Here, you have to select which driver will complete the fastest lap during the race. Any time can be set during the race and the driver does not need to complete the session for the bettors to win.

Pole Position

In an event before race day, the drivers are given a given task of setting their best one-lap time to escape elimination. Here, you have to pick a driver and make a pole position bet. If your driver qualifies at the best time of a safety car during the Grand Prix, you win the bet.

Betting Strategies

If your aim is to make a profit from F1 betting, you need to know and utilize the various techniques and methods in order to increase profit-making and a better understanding of the sport.

First, look over the F1 statistics since the smallest details have an intense impact on the outcomes of a race or driver’s performance. Secondly, equip knowledge about the upcoming racing circuits and if a driver prefers the track one week ahead of the race. Thirdly, read racing previews and betting tips by the experts since, most of the time, they have useful news and inside information.

Also, the weather plays a huge role in the result of Grand Prix events and, therefore, keep in mind the drivers who are better in wet weather. At certain Grand Prix circuits, the grid position has a larger role to play than others. Finally, to add more to your chances of betting success, watch and study lap times in Free Practice 1 and Free Practice 2.

Selecting The Suitable Bookmakers

It is a difficult task to select which bookmaker to use for F1 betting odds. Betting companies like Paddy Power, William Hill, Coral, Ladbrokes, and Betfair are among the best bookmakers. To know about the welcome bonuses, availability of the cash-out feature, and latest Formula 1 betting odds, go to the official websites of the bookmakers.

Conclusion

This guide book has provided you with all the tools that you need to know to upgrade your betting game to the next level. Good luck!

