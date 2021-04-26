Here Are the 2021 Darlington Throwback Schemes

It’s that time of year again when NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series teams start sharing throwback paint schemes they’ll run at Darlington Raceway during its yearly throwback weekend.

This time, the celebration is held May 7-9 on Mother’s Day weekend to unite fans of all generations.

We’re doing things a bit different this year at Frontstretch; we’ll keep an updated list here as teams reveal their throwback liveries. Be sure to check back often as more schemes are revealed.

Cup

Chase Elliott

Throwback: Honors Alan Kulwicki and his 1992 Cup Series championship run in the Hooters No. 7 car. Coincidentally, Kulwicki narrowly defeated Bill Elliott for the 1992 title.

Denny Hamlin

You voted and we listened! Take a look at @dennyhamlin’s @SportClips throwback paint scheme for @TooToughToTame. The red-and-white design honors the late Julius “Slick” Johnson, a South Carolina native that competed in the #NASCAR Cup series during the 1980s. #sportclipsthrowback pic.twitter.com/NwLxCNMUGE — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 26, 2021

Throwback: Resembles the late Julius Johnson’s No. 18 Cup car that was run in the 1980s.

Kyle Busch

🚨 THROWBACK UNVEIL 🚨 Check out @KyleBusch's @mmschocolate throwback design for @TooToughToTame, which celebrates M&M’S 80th anniversary. The design includes an old-school Yellow and Red, alongside the iconic M&M’S lentils and a special 80th anniversary message. pic.twitter.com/P8ewTcUW51 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 20, 2021

Throwback: Celebrating M&M’S 80th anniversary.

Joey Logano

Throwback: Carries the same colors that Mario Andretti’s car had when he won his first Formula 1 race in 1971. Andretti is the only driver to win Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500 and Formula 1 World Championship.

Alex Bowman

I thought it was about time we did something for the guy who calls the shots for the Ally 48 team. From driver to crew chief, Greg’s the man. Thanks @TeamHendrick & @allyracing for taking my idea & running with it. Ready to get this scheme on track at Darlington #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/LiKpbhy97n — Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) April 20, 2021

Throwback: Crew chief Greg Ives’ late model paint scheme from the late 1990s. Ives received the car after Jim Pagel passed away in a stock car accident.

Josh Bilicki

Next month at @TooToughToTame, we’re honoring the late Lennie Pond with this throwback paint scheme to match his Burger King car. As always, @insuranceking_ knocked it out of the park with this one. Read about it below. 👇👇https://t.co/XrQ1Cp8IC9 pic.twitter.com/MXy3ruE2O7 — Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) April 14, 2021

Throwback: Resembles Lennie Pond’s No. 54 Burger King car from the 1979 Daytona 500.

Daniel Suarez

THROWBACK… Monday? #CampingWorldNASCAR

🔁RT if you’re a fan

💬COMMENT if you like it

👉TAG a friend who needs it. pic.twitter.com/vtuQu7dISQ — Camping World (@CampingWorld) April 13, 2021

Throwback: Camping World’s launch in 1966. Designed by Kyle Sykes and Noah Sweet (also known as Lefty).

Xfinity

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Throwback: Earnhardt Sr.’s Atlanta Olympics paint scheme from the 1996 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ryan Vargas

Throwback: Similar to Mark Martin’s 1994 Valvoline paint scheme he ran in Cup.

Justin Allgaier

The Good Humor Man is on the loose! Be on the lookout Darlington Raceway on May 8! Posted by JR Motorsports on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Throwback: Resembles Dale Earnhardt’s GM Goodwrench Service/Tazmanian Devil scheme from the 2000 Daytona 500.

Josh Berry

Throwback: Commemorates Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2001 Pepsi 400 victory at Daytona International Speedway, the first Cup race at Daytona after Earnhardt Sr. passed away.

Jeb Burton

After becoming a first-time winner on Saturday, @JebBurtonRacing will run a throwback scheme at @TooToughToTame honoring his father, @WardBurtonWBWF. He'll sport the same look that Ward took to victory lane during his first @NASCAR Cup Series win in 1995! 🏁#NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/SMQUvbmXnn — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) April 26, 2021

Throwback: Honors Jeb’s dad Ward Burton’s first Cup win at Rockingham Speedway in 1995 (though the silver stripe on the side appeared the following year).

Justin Haley

Throwback: LeafFilter’s first NASCAR sponsorship, the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford in 2014. Team owner Matt Kaulig also owns the company.

Brandon Gdovic

Throwback: Kyle Petty’s 1997 Hot Wheels scheme in the Cup Series.

Tommy Joe Martins

Throwback: Resembles Rich Bickle’s Lucky Dog 10-10-345 scheme from 1999.

Jade Buford

NEWS: Big Machine Racing to honor legendary racer Dan Gurney with special throwback paint scheme at @TooToughToTame. Full story: https://t.co/RULrOpbaql#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/M7w1XQSftN — Big Machine Racing (@bigmchnracing) April 13, 2021

Throwback: Tribute to Dan Gurney’s 1970 All American Racers, Inc. scheme in the Trans Am Series.

Ryan Ellis

Throwback: Honors Ryan’s grandfather Vic Ellis, who passed away in 1958.

Truck

Austin Hill

Throwback: Resembles NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stefanik’s No. 16 Whelen Modified Tour car from 2010-2011.

Derek Kraus

MHR To Run 2003 @NAPAKnowHow Paint Scheme In @TooToughToTame Throwback Race

Commemorating DEI Entry @MW55 Drove To Victory In Daytona 500#NASCARThrowbackhttps://t.co/zkooTECnRg pic.twitter.com/fCHkar0tHE — Bill McAnally Racing (@BMR_NASCAR) April 21, 2021

Throwback: Features Michael Waltrip’s 2003 Daytona 500 winning scheme.

Danny Bohn

Throwback: Michael Waltrip’s Country Time paint scheme that he ran in the Cup Series for Bahari Racing from 1989-90.

Akinori Ogata

Im excited announcement for @TooToughToTame throwback weekend on May 7th. Thanks #KYOWA the opportunity 📝@RBR_Teams "I am extremely honored to be able to drive the scheme that Kenji Momota ran in 1995 for Randy McDonald"

Kenji Momota is first Japanese @NASCAR_Trucks driver. pic.twitter.com/5EWIbic1lA — Akinori Ogata (@AkinoriOgata) April 12, 2021

Throwback: Kenji Momota’s 1995 Marukatsu scheme. Momota is the first Japanese driver to compete in the Truck Series.

