Here Are the 2021 Darlington Throwback Schemes

It’s that time of year again when NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series teams start sharing throwback paint schemes they’ll run at Darlington Raceway during its yearly throwback weekend.
This time, the celebration is held May 7-9 on Mother’s Day weekend to unite fans of all generations.
We’re doing things a bit different this year at Frontstretch; we’ll keep an updated list here as teams reveal their throwback liveries. Be sure to check back often as more schemes are revealed.
Cup
Our racing history runs deep. And it runs fast.
One champion paying tribute to another.#NASCARThrowback | @TooToughToTame #di9 | #HootersRacing 🦉🏁 pic.twitter.com/NR3ozsT2PP
— Hooters Racing (@HootersRacing) March 30, 2021
Throwback: Honors Alan Kulwicki and his 1992 Cup Series championship run in the Hooters No. 7 car. Coincidentally, Kulwicki narrowly defeated Bill Elliott for the 1992 title.
You voted and we listened! Take a look at @dennyhamlin’s @SportClips throwback paint scheme for @TooToughToTame. The red-and-white design honors the late Julius “Slick” Johnson, a South Carolina native that competed in the #NASCAR Cup series during the 1980s. #sportclipsthrowback pic.twitter.com/NwLxCNMUGE
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 26, 2021
Throwback: Resembles the late Julius Johnson’s No. 18 Cup car that was run in the 1980s.
🚨 THROWBACK UNVEIL 🚨
Check out @KyleBusch's @mmschocolate throwback design for @TooToughToTame, which celebrates M&M’S 80th anniversary. The design includes an old-school Yellow and Red, alongside the iconic M&M’S lentils and a special 80th anniversary message. pic.twitter.com/P8ewTcUW51
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) April 20, 2021
Throwback: Celebrating M&M’S 80th anniversary.
Talk about a complete surprise tonight on #NASCAR #RaceHub! Pumped to run this @MarioAndretti inspired @shellracingus Mustang at @TooToughToTame on May 9th!#NASCARThrowback | @FordPerformance pic.twitter.com/ijtlBKxXCW
— Joey Logano (@joeylogano) April 8, 2021
Throwback: Carries the same colors that Mario Andretti’s car had when he won his first Formula 1 race in 1971. Andretti is the only driver to win Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500 and Formula 1 World Championship.
I thought it was about time we did something for the guy who calls the shots for the Ally 48 team. From driver to crew chief, Greg’s the man. Thanks @TeamHendrick & @allyracing for taking my idea & running with it. Ready to get this scheme on track at Darlington #NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/LiKpbhy97n
— Alex Bowman (@Alex_Bowman) April 20, 2021
Throwback: Crew chief Greg Ives’ late model paint scheme from the late 1990s. Ives received the car after Jim Pagel passed away in a stock car accident.
Next month at @TooToughToTame, we’re honoring the late Lennie Pond with this throwback paint scheme to match his Burger King car. As always, @insuranceking_ knocked it out of the park with this one. Read about it below. 👇👇https://t.co/XrQ1Cp8IC9 pic.twitter.com/MXy3ruE2O7
— Josh Bilicki (@joshbilicki) April 14, 2021
Throwback: Resembles Lennie Pond’s No. 54 Burger King car from the 1979 Daytona 500.
— Camping World (@CampingWorld) April 13, 2021
Throwback: Camping World’s launch in 1966. Designed by Kyle Sykes and Noah Sweet (also known as Lefty).
Xfinity
We’re going for the Gold at @TooToughToTame! @JEarnhardt1 and @ForeverLawn are throwing it back to Dale Earnhardt’s 1996 Atlanta Olympics paint scheme!
Read the entire #NASCARThrowback story HERE: https://t.co/nHSshs7A74#TeamJDM | #NASCAR | #XfinitySeries pic.twitter.com/vadDgargC9
— JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller (@JDMotorsports01) April 21, 2021
Throwback: Earnhardt Sr.’s Atlanta Olympics paint scheme from the 1996 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
#NASCARThrowback NEWS: @RyanVargas_23 and @Monarch_Roofing honor NASCAR Hall of Famer @MarkMartin at @TooToughToTame!
Our new partnership will throw it back to Mark's 1994 ride!
Read the entire release HERE: https://t.co/Fa1dx7ZxxK#TeamJDM | #NASCAR | #XfinitySeries pic.twitter.com/vp4UFxBP2h
— JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller (@JDMotorsports01) April 23, 2021
Throwback: Similar to Mark Martin’s 1994 Valvoline paint scheme he ran in Cup.
Throwback: Resembles Dale Earnhardt’s GM Goodwrench Service/Tazmanian Devil scheme from the 2000 Daytona 500.
NEWS: @joshberry and @tirepros to carry special @DaleJr throwback colors on the No. 8 Chevrolet @TooToughToTame. pic.twitter.com/E9DEHECRPk
— JR Motorsports (@JRMotorsports) March 23, 2021
Throwback: Commemorates Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2001 Pepsi 400 victory at Daytona International Speedway, the first Cup race at Daytona after Earnhardt Sr. passed away.
After becoming a first-time winner on Saturday, @JebBurtonRacing will run a throwback scheme at @TooToughToTame honoring his father, @WardBurtonWBWF.
He'll sport the same look that Ward took to victory lane during his first @NASCAR Cup Series win in 1995! 🏁#NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/SMQUvbmXnn
— Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) April 26, 2021
Throwback: Honors Jeb’s dad Ward Burton’s first Cup win at Rockingham Speedway in 1995 (though the silver stripe on the side appeared the following year).
For @TooToughToTame's annual throwback weekend, @Justin_Haley_'s scheme will kick it back to 2014!@MattKaulig's award-winning company, @LeafFilter, made its @NASCAR debut on the No. 32 Cup car.#NASCARThrowback | #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/6ctM2OUvpX
— Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) April 26, 2021
Throwback: LeafFilter’s first NASCAR sponsorship, the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford in 2014. Team owner Matt Kaulig also owns the company.
Back to the 90’s we go!
Throwing it back to 1997 and honoring @kylepetty at @TooToughToTame with @comserveverizon / https://t.co/hVKANDh6te and @brandongdovic 🔥#DarlingtonThrowback | #SteakhouseElite200 | #TeamToyota | #SnapMobile pic.twitter.com/PrncHhlyLn
— Sam Hunt Racing (@Team_SHR26) April 16, 2021
Throwback: Kyle Petty’s 1997 Hot Wheels scheme in the Cup Series.
The photos have been developed!@TommyJoeMartins will pay tribute to Rich Bickle’s 1999 10-10-345 Lucky Dog paint scheme at @TooToughToTame with #CapitalCityHauling on board.#NASCARThrowback #SteakhouseElite200 pic.twitter.com/UjBvJD4GCq
— Martins Motorsports (@TeamMartins) April 12, 2021
Throwback: Resembles Rich Bickle’s Lucky Dog 10-10-345 scheme from 1999.
NEWS: Big Machine Racing to honor legendary racer Dan Gurney with special throwback paint scheme at @TooToughToTame.
Full story: https://t.co/RULrOpbaql#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/M7w1XQSftN
— Big Machine Racing (@bigmchnracing) April 13, 2021
Throwback: Tribute to Dan Gurney’s 1970 All American Racers, Inc. scheme in the Trans Am Series.
🔥 @KeenParts X @ryanellisracing #DarlingtonThrowback | [Thread below for more info] pic.twitter.com/sQft2uAAKe
— BJ McLeod Motorsports, Inc. (@TeamBJMcLeod) April 1, 2021
Throwback: Honors Ryan’s grandfather Vic Ellis, who passed away in 1958.
Truck
Throwback the clock!@_AustinHill and the No. 16 @UnitedRentals team will honor @NASCARHall inductee Mike Stefanik at @TooToughToTame!
Read More ➡️ https://t.co/o51J6d2AFx#NASCARThrowback pic.twitter.com/nzmtaWzlYo
— Hattori Racing (@Hattori_Racing) March 17, 2021
Throwback: Resembles NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stefanik’s No. 16 Whelen Modified Tour car from 2010-2011.
MHR To Run 2003 @NAPAKnowHow Paint Scheme In @TooToughToTame Throwback Race
Commemorating DEI Entry @MW55 Drove To Victory In Daytona 500#NASCARThrowbackhttps://t.co/zkooTECnRg pic.twitter.com/fCHkar0tHE
— Bill McAnally Racing (@BMR_NASCAR) April 21, 2021
Throwback: Features Michael Waltrip’s 2003 Daytona 500 winning scheme.
‼️THROWBACK RELEASE‼️ @DBohn659 will be throwing it back to @MW55 1989-90 Country Time scheme in the #NASCAR truck race this May @TooToughToTame.@NAMotorCar | @SierraDeltaDogs | @NASCAR_Trucks pic.twitter.com/Dv3sqCHkok
— On Point Motorsports (@OnPMotorsports) April 22, 2021
Throwback: Michael Waltrip’s Country Time paint scheme that he ran in the Cup Series for Bahari Racing from 1989-90.
Im excited announcement for @TooToughToTame throwback weekend on May 7th. Thanks #KYOWA the opportunity
📝@RBR_Teams "I am extremely honored to be able to drive the scheme that Kenji Momota ran in 1995 for Randy McDonald"
Kenji Momota is first Japanese @NASCAR_Trucks driver. pic.twitter.com/5EWIbic1lA
— Akinori Ogata (@AkinoriOgata) April 12, 2021
Throwback: Kenji Momota’s 1995 Marukatsu scheme. Momota is the first Japanese driver to compete in the Truck Series.
18 thoughts on “Here Are the 2021 Darlington Throwback Schemes”
I hope Chase wrecks on Lap One with that paint scheme.
Did you feel the same way when Greg Biffle ran it a few years back?
Absolutely. Although it’s worse that Chase is doing it.
Chase’s car looks really good. I was a big Kulwicki fan. Still, it will look funny with a bowtie on the front.
Chase needs to have some HOOTER’S girls in his pit box and victory circle.
Poor Matt McLaughlin will have to choose between his hatred for the Elliott family and his adoration of Alan Kulwicki. I’m betting his hatred wins out.
You know what Jo your actually a b*tch hooters is chases sponsor hooters wants their champ to throwback to their original champ
lol
double LOL
that’s no secret
I think bubba’s “depends discreet” are full now. Long stinky race for him.
You know what, Kobe? I have changed my mind about that. I hope Chase does well with the paint scheme and I understand why Hooters wants it. I’m just not a fan of Kulwicki for the fan’s adoration of a very troubled man and unworthy hero.
@Jo
“I’m just not a fan of Kulwicki for the fan’s adoration of a very troubled man and unworthy hero.”
Serious question: Please elaborate/clarify what your statement means.
If Alan Kulwicki was the “creepy toad” and unworthy hero as you claim, I doubt that his team members like Paul Andrews, Tony Gibson, etc. would have been as loyal, and still speak highly him. I’ve never seen as much negative written about the guy as the comments you post.
Kulwicki had a reputation as being almost impossible to work with. Of course, the survivors like Andrews and Gibson aren’t going to talk trash about the dead “hero.” Kulwicki supposedly lost his good sponsorship with Xerex because of his behavior, yet no one talks about that anymore. Or the fact that he fired Ray Evernham. Or that he refused to talk with the press or pretty much anyone at all. Just an all-around neurotic jerk who benefits from the “dead hero syndrome.”
I’ve always read that Kulwicki was extremely socially awkward. That doesn’t make him a bad person. I think the sport was better off when the less polished people like Kulwicki, Dale Sr, Geoff Bodine, etc could succeed.
I don’t see why people get on here and talk s*** about someone who’s a professional athlete.the man had the skills to be a race car driver and no matter how much s*** you talk about him.thats not going to change that..and you know what they say about opinions. Everyone has one.
The top standouts for me are
-Logano’s Andretti car
-DaleJr ’01 MLB All-Star car with his and MW’s image on the side panel(nice touch!)
-Danny Bohn’s own ‘Country Time’ throwback to Mikey’s #30 ride from ’89
Would be nice if original sponsors of the throw back cars would do a one-off race. I realize that some of the companies that sponsored cars back then have merged or been bought by other companies but wouldnt hurt them to do it for one race. Without the original sponsors kind of ruins it for me. More of a gimmick than anything.