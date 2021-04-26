Ever wonder how race teams get great rental car rates? Now you can, too! Find out more.
NASCAR Race Weekend Central
2019DarlingtonMENCSRacingNKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Here Are the 2021 Darlington Throwback Schemes

by

It’s that time of year again when NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck series teams start sharing throwback paint schemes they’ll run at Darlington Raceway during its yearly throwback weekend.

This time, the celebration is held May 7-9 on Mother’s Day weekend to unite fans of all generations.

We’re doing things a bit different this year at Frontstretch; we’ll keep an updated list here as teams reveal their throwback liveries. Be sure to check back often as more schemes are revealed.

Cup

Chase Elliott

Throwback: Honors Alan Kulwicki and his 1992 Cup Series championship run in the Hooters No. 7 car. Coincidentally, Kulwicki narrowly defeated Bill Elliott for the 1992 title.

Denny Hamlin

Throwback: Resembles the late Julius Johnson’s No. 18 Cup car that was run in the 1980s.

Kyle Busch

Throwback: Celebrating M&M’S 80th anniversary.

Joey Logano

Throwback: Carries the same colors that Mario Andretti’s car had when he won his first Formula 1 race in 1971. Andretti is the only driver to win Daytona 500, Indianapolis 500 and Formula 1 World Championship.

Alex Bowman

Throwback: Crew chief Greg Ives’ late model paint scheme from the late 1990s. Ives received the car after Jim Pagel passed away in a stock car accident.

Josh Bilicki

Throwback: Resembles Lennie Pond’s No. 54 Burger King car from the 1979 Daytona 500.

Daniel Suarez

Throwback: Camping World’s launch in 1966. Designed by Kyle Sykes and Noah Sweet (also known as Lefty).

Xfinity

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Throwback: Earnhardt Sr.’s Atlanta Olympics paint scheme from the 1996 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ryan Vargas

Throwback: Similar to Mark Martin’s 1994 Valvoline paint scheme he ran in Cup.

Justin Allgaier

The Good Humor Man is on the loose! Be on the lookout Darlington Raceway on May 8!

Posted by JR Motorsports on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Throwback: Resembles Dale Earnhardt’s GM Goodwrench Service/Tazmanian Devil scheme from the 2000 Daytona 500.

Josh Berry

Throwback: Commemorates Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 2001 Pepsi 400 victory at Daytona International Speedway, the first Cup race at Daytona after Earnhardt Sr. passed away.

Jeb Burton

Throwback: Honors Jeb’s dad Ward Burton’s first Cup win at Rockingham Speedway in 1995 (though the silver stripe on the side appeared the following year).

Justin Haley

Throwback: LeafFilter’s first NASCAR sponsorship, the No. 32 Go Fas Racing Ford in 2014. Team owner Matt Kaulig also owns the company.

Brandon Gdovic

Throwback: Kyle Petty’s 1997 Hot Wheels scheme in the Cup Series.

Tommy Joe Martins

Throwback: Resembles Rich Bickle’s Lucky Dog 10-10-345 scheme from 1999.

Jade Buford

Throwback: Tribute to Dan Gurney’s 1970 All American Racers, Inc. scheme in the Trans Am Series.

Ryan Ellis

Throwback: Honors Ryan’s grandfather Vic Ellis, who passed away in 1958.

Truck

Austin Hill

Throwback: Resembles NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stefanik’s No. 16 Whelen Modified Tour car from 2010-2011.

Derek Kraus

Throwback: Features Michael Waltrip’s 2003 Daytona 500 winning scheme.

Danny Bohn

Throwback: Michael Waltrip’s Country Time paint scheme that he ran in the Cup Series for Bahari Racing from 1989-90.

Akinori Ogata

Throwback: Kenji Momota’s 1995 Marukatsu scheme. Momota is the first Japanese driver to compete in the Truck Series.

18 thoughts on “Here Are the 2021 Darlington Throwback Schemes”

  4. Poor Matt McLaughlin will have to choose between his hatred for the Elliott family and his adoration of Alan Kulwicki. I’m betting his hatred wins out.

  5. You know what Jo your actually a b*tch hooters is chases sponsor hooters wants their champ to throwback to their original champ

    • You know what, Kobe? I have changed my mind about that. I hope Chase does well with the paint scheme and I understand why Hooters wants it. I’m just not a fan of Kulwicki for the fan’s adoration of a very troubled man and unworthy hero.

      • @Jo
        “I’m just not a fan of Kulwicki for the fan’s adoration of a very troubled man and unworthy hero.”
        Serious question: Please elaborate/clarify what your statement means.

      • If Alan Kulwicki was the “creepy toad” and unworthy hero as you claim, I doubt that his team members like Paul Andrews, Tony Gibson, etc. would have been as loyal, and still speak highly him. I’ve never seen as much negative written about the guy as the comments you post.

        • Kulwicki had a reputation as being almost impossible to work with. Of course, the survivors like Andrews and Gibson aren’t going to talk trash about the dead “hero.” Kulwicki supposedly lost his good sponsorship with Xerex because of his behavior, yet no one talks about that anymore. Or the fact that he fired Ray Evernham. Or that he refused to talk with the press or pretty much anyone at all. Just an all-around neurotic jerk who benefits from the “dead hero syndrome.”

          • I’ve always read that Kulwicki was extremely socially awkward. That doesn’t make him a bad person. I think the sport was better off when the less polished people like Kulwicki, Dale Sr, Geoff Bodine, etc could succeed.

  6. I don’t see why people get on here and talk s*** about someone who’s a professional athlete.the man had the skills to be a race car driver and no matter how much s*** you talk about him.thats not going to change that..and you know what they say about opinions. Everyone has one.

  7. The top standouts for me are
    -Logano’s Andretti car
    -DaleJr ’01 MLB All-Star car with his and MW’s image on the side panel(nice touch!)
    -Danny Bohn’s own ‘Country Time’ throwback to Mikey’s #30 ride from ’89

  8. Would be nice if original sponsors of the throw back cars would do a one-off race. I realize that some of the companies that sponsored cars back then have merged or been bought by other companies but wouldnt hurt them to do it for one race. Without the original sponsors kind of ruins it for me. More of a gimmick than anything.

