How to Stop Gambling: Guide For Formula One Fans

Editor’s Note: This article on Formula One gambling is posted in collaboration with an outside sponsorship client. The opinions and information contained within do not necessarily represent Frontstretch and its staff.

Gambling had already marked its footprint into traditional sports like football, rugby, boxing, basketball, baseball, horse racing and many more before entering into the world of Formula One. Although gambling is helping a lot of fans to indulge in the sport and let them easily bet and earn real cash, it has a lot of disadvantages. Trying to win big money can come at a price if the player doesn’t know how to control themselves and bet within their means.

Sometimes, a gambler falls prey to problem gambling. There are a fair amount of self-exclusion services such as GamStop, Gamban, NetNanny, Betfilter, Gamblock, etc which are designed to stop punters from accessing gambling sites and casinos via mobiles, laptops and other such devices. In this article, we will take a look at the self-exclusion services that are available online.

Self-Exclusion Services

Gamblers who have decided to stop gambling for at least six months and want to be supported in their decision to stop utilize Self-Exclusion. Thousands of UK punters read NonGamStopBets online gambling guides that completely cover such topics as Gamstop, which sites are covered by GamStop, what are gambling sites not on GamStop, and much other useful information.

A gambler may or may not stick to the self-exclusion agreement, but if they try to gamble during that period, the gambling business will take reasonable steps to prevent them from doing so. The following are some of the self-exclusion services that are available.

Gamstop

Founded in November 2016, Gamstop is a self-exclusion facility run by the National Online Self-Exclusion Scheme Limited (NOSES). Since March 31, 2020, as part of the license granted to the gambling businesses by the Gambling Commission, all businesses that offer online gambling services to individuals in Great Britain must be a part of the Gamstop Scheme. Gamstop will prevent gamblers from accessing all gambling websites and apps run by businesses licensed under the scheme till the gambler reaches the minimum exclusion period. Once a gambler has registered, that person cannot deactivate his self-exclusion unless the minimum exclusion period (6 months, 1 year, or 5 years) is reached.

Soccer clubs like Luton Town Football Club and Middlesbrough Football Club, Professional Footballers Association (PFA) and Betting and Gambling Council (BGC) are some of the collaborations of Gamstop to prevent gamblers from indulging themselves in problem gambling. Gamstop is completely free.

BetBlocker

After downloading BetBlocker, if the gambler sets up Gambling Self-Restriction, he will be blocked access to any of the sites in BetBlocker’s extensive database, which is updated weekly. The gambler can restrict himself from using any gambling site for as little as 24 hours, as much as five years, or for an indefinite time.

A Parental Control Tool is also provided which lets the parent choose which sites they want their child to have access to, including gambling sites. BetBlocker is technically still in beta mode but through the official site, the user can get in touch with the team. Like Gamstop, BetBlocker is also a free site.

Gamban

Gamban is available on four types of devices: Windows, Mac, Android and iOS. After Gamban is installed, it runs on the background of the phone and does not pose any problem to the person unless they try to visit a gambling site. Once the person tries to visit one, the particular site will be blocked and a notification will be sent that the site is blocked.

Unlike Gamstop and Betblocker, Gamban is not free. Visit their official website to know more about the subscription options. The speciality of Gamban is that it not only blocks the person from online casinos and sportsbooks, it also prevents them from accessing a gambling site and making any type of transaction.

Online Help

Gamcare

Founded in 1997, Gamcare is a provider of free information, advice and support to anyone who is affected by gambling. Through prevention, education and communication, they aim at minimizing gambling-related harm.

Gamcare provides confidentiality, live, one-to-one information, emotional support and advice to people across England, Wales and Scotland who seek help through their helpline options, which include phone and live chat available 24/7. People who want to share their experiences and seek support from others can try their online forum and chat rooms option.

Gambleaware

Gambleaware provides practical tips that help punters mentally and brings their life back on track. They provide online counseling, a 24/7 helpline, or face-to-face counseling.

Conclusion

Betting on sports games is addictive in nature and poses financial risks. Therefore, if you want to put your cash on the game, read about betting strategies to increase your odds of winning and bet under the bookmakers which are part of self-exclusion services to protect yourself against problem gambling.

Share this article