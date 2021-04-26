Matt Mills to Make Cup Debut at Kansas Speedway

Matt Mills will not be racing his usual No. 5 as the NASCAR Xfinity Series has the week off, but he will still strap into a racecar this weekend. Mills will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut for B.J. McLeod Motorsports at Kansas Speedway, the team announced Monday, April 26.

The Lynchburg, Virginia native will drive the No. 55 Siebert Electric Ford Mustang for the team. J.F. Electric and Little Joe’s Auto will also appear on the car.

“We’re thrilled to have Matt make his NCS debut,” team owner BJ McLeod said in a team release. “We wanted to get him a (NASCAR) Cup debut with as much experience as possible. With all of the NXS racing he and his partners (J.F. Electric, Utilitra) have done, it’s time to get him a Cup start. You only get one first start and to have him do it for us is pretty cool for Jessica and I and its something we wanted to see happen.”

The news is out! 📰 @mattmillsracing will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend @kansasspeedway with BJ McLeod Motorsports! Siebert Electric will be on-board as a primary sponsor with @jf_electric and @LITTLEJOESAUTO riding with Mills. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/BjVnadhhDy — BJ McLeod Motorsports (@TeamBJMcLeod) April 26, 2021

Mills also competes for BJ McLeod Motorsports in the Xfinity Series. He has 79 starts with one top 10 coming at Daytona International Speedway in 2019. His best finish in 2021 is a 16th-place result at the season-opening Daytona race. Additionally, Mills owns 11 starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with a best finish of 17th.

“There aren’t words to explain what Sunday will mean to my family and I,” said Mills said. “There was a time not that long ago that we struggled to get to our local short track. Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has been a lifelong dream thanks to BJ, Jessica (McLeod), and J.F. Electric for all they have done for me and continue to do for me, as well as Thompson Electric. With the addition of Siebert Electric & Little Joe’s Auto, I’m achieving that dream. My goal for Sunday is to be smart, learn, earn respect, and complete the entire race. I can’t wait to get to the track!”

Mills will hit the track for the first time at Kansas on May 2 at 3 p.m. ET with coverage on FS1.

