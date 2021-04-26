Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: Can NASCAR Make Talladega Superspeedway Racing Safer? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 5:24 Share Share Link Embed

The NASCAR Cup Series traveled to the largest track on the circuit this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway (April 24-25). While there was no Big One this time, Joey Logano made headlines by flipping with one lap to go in stage one of the 2021 GEICO 500.

Following Logano’s interview, criticizing the safety of the current Cup handling package for these tracks, Bryan Nolen and Adam Cheek discuss whether NASCAR should make changes to avoid these types of wrecks in the future. Can Talladega Superspeedway, typically the most treacherous track on the circuit, be made a safer place to compete?

Also, Bryan and Adam take a look at where Matt DiBenedetto went wrong after leading 29 laps and putting himself in position to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, only to come up short once again. When will Matty D’s turn in victory lane finally come?

