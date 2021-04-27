5 Points to Ponder: Spoiler SZN, Pushing It & The Path to 16+ Winners

1: Spoilers vs. drivers

Talladega Superspeedway rightfully gets attention for its tendency to cause the Big One, but this particular trip to Alabama managed to avoid the kind of multi-car mayhem that knocks a third of the field out in one fell swoop — in both the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup series races, in fact. Yet the GEICO 500 still caused a scary accident that sent Joey Logano upside-down, then through the air.

You’ve undoubtedly seen it by now, but the in-car footage from Bubba Wallace is absolutely harrowing and worth another look.

Bubba Wallace's view of the Joey Logano flip is incredible. pic.twitter.com/P9RY4ho8OM — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 25, 2021

Logano managed to walk away relatively unharmed, but he correctly pointed out how close he was to being in the same kind of crash that injured Ryan Newman at Daytona a year ago. He ended his comments by stating, “I just don’t feel like that’s acceptable.”

In the aftermath, many observers (including Logano) pointed the finger at the large spoiler that is part of the current superspeedway package as the cause. But to quote The Flash in Justice League, “that feels like an oversimplification.”

As our Zach Sturniolo laid out earlier this week, NASCAR has tried various rules changes at superspeedways over the years, all aimed at reducing speeds and theoretically making the racing safer. Nothing ever seems to stick for long, and inevitably, someone ends up with all four wheels off the ground.

A man who has won at superspeedways (and only there in the Cup Series) had another take:

LOL. The drivers are causing the wrecks!!! https://t.co/0e26VkOwyC — David Ragan (@DavidRagan) April 25, 2021

So is it spoilers or drivers here? The truth is that it’s both, plus more besides.

Start with the idea that superspeedway racing at speeds approaching or exceeding 200 mph on large, high-banked tracks is inherently dangerous, and there’s only so much engineers to do to win the battle against physics under those conditions. Add in the actions of the drivers, who need to take some responsibility as well — as does NASCAR, which has essentially incentivized drivers with stage and playoff points to run like mad several times a race instead of only on the final lap.

(As a fun testament to this, I submit that a drinking game where you took a shot every time the FOX or NBC announcers expressed their astonishment at how this “looks like the last lap” at the end of stages would leave you a little tipsy during every Daytona or Talladega event.)

And then there’s us. If we as fans voted with our wallets and eyeballs and stayed away from superspeedway racing, it would change in more drastic ways. Perhaps not right away, because those kinds of changes come slowly in stock car racing, but it would. That’s a pipe dream, though, because the racing at Daytona and Talladega is often thrilling, and there’s nothing else quite like it.

I’m not sure what the answer is to this uniquely NASCAR quandary, but I do know it’s a more complicated debate than simply spoilers vs. drivers.

2. Does Toyota need more cars to win at Talladega (and Daytona)?

It’s fun to think of the battle between the NASCAR manufacturers as an evenly waged battle between three brands, each with their own loyal followers. Over the course of a full season, it sometimes plays out that way on the track as well. No manufacturer has dominated in total wins year after year over the last decade-plus, and it hasn’t seemed to matter how many cars are running under which banner.

But Toyota is putting that trend to the test at the superspeedways this year, and not in a good way. Denny Hamlin was the only Toyota driver to muster a top-10 result in the 2021 Daytona 500, and it was even more grim at Talladega, where the top finisher repping the brand was Christopher Bell in 17th.

The issue mostly comes down to numbers, or a lack thereof. Only six Toyotas were in the field at Talladega, so while it’s nice to talk about manufacturer cooperation in the draft, it’s fairly difficult to find someone to back your moves when only one in about seven cars has the same symbol on the grill.

Want to pit under green with cars of the same make? Chevys and Fords have plenty of options (and it’s not disastrous when one makes a bad call on tires, a la the Ryan Blaney team). The Joe Gibbs Racing guys have to hope none of their teammates crash out early or they might be toast in the final stage.

Hamlin or Martin Truex Jr. could make me look silly by winning the final two superspeedway races in 2021, but right now, it sure seems these drivers enter every race at Daytona or Talladega at a serious disadvantage. If I was Coach Gibbs, I’d be bugging Toyota to throw some money toward a few more teams for 2022 and beyond to see if it can find some defectors. It might be the only fix.

3. Where lappers become pushers

On a more pleasant, purely entertaining note, it occurred to me that Talladega is one of the few places where you don’t hear many complaints from drivers running near the front about lapped cars. Part of it is because it’s easy to blow by lappers when you’re in the draft as they’re all alone, and there’s plenty of room to do so. The other part is more fun: Lapped cars can actually be useful at ‘Dega.

Case in point: Kurt Busch, who had a race to forget this past Sunday after ending up 35th, six laps down. However, at times he was still in the lead pack, drafting and pushing along with everyone else. I’d have to watch the race again to be sure, but I’d be shocked if he didn’t help teammate Ross Chastain or another Chevy driver gain some positions at some point.

Of course, it can be beneficial to stay out on the track at Talladega to pick up more spots in the final order if a big wreck wipes out a bunch of cars, but there’s value to remaining in the race beyond that as well. Laps-down cars that turn into pushers, we salute you.

4. Kaz Grala appreciation section

One of the more endearing and spirited themes among NASCAR fandom over the past few years has been the rallies behind drivers who people are sure would do well if they just got a shot in some good equipment. Matt DiBenedetto is arguably the most high profile example since he kind of, sort of, has his shot now with the Wood Brothers, but Corey LaJoie, Timmy Hill, and Landon Cassill are all on the list as well, and that’s just quickly off the top of my head.

(Chastain too, naturally, but he’s made the jump this season to Chip Ganassi Racing, where we know it’s possible to win races.)

A name I haven’t heard quite as often but has absolutely shown flashes, as they say in team sports, is Kaz Grala. Other than in 2017, when he had a full-time ride in the Truck Series and won a race, he’s had very limited opportunities across the three top NASCAR series, but he manages to make the most of them pretty darn often.

Consider that in 2020, Grala made just seven total Cup, Xfinity and Truck starts, but still managed a top five finish (in the Xfinity race at Road America) and five top 10s. This past Sunday at Talladega was a career-best Cup Series result of sixth, but not by much since he’s already come home seventh at Daytona last summer.

While his record at short and intermediate tracks doesn’t jump out at you quite as much, you could certainly chalk that up to a lack of reps. Plus while I’ve only spoken to him once, Grala seems like a legitimately good guy fans and sponsors could get behind.

If you’re a team in need of a fill-in at a superspeedway or road course, Grala should be on your short list. Beyond that, someone should seriously consider giving him a full-time ride, because the numbers suggest he’d make good on the chance you’d take on him.

5. Now or never for 16+ Cup winners in a season

Though we talk about it every year at Frontstretch, the stars appear to be aligning for the mythical NASCAR Cup Series season where 16 or more different drivers win a race and no one makes the playoffs on points. Michael McDowell and Bell got us off to a great start since both were first-time winners to start the campaign, and Brad Keselowski made it nine different winners in 10 races at Talladega.

While I’m not daring enough to say 16+ is definitely happening, I do think that if it doesn’t in 2021, it most likely never will under the current format. We only need seven different drivers over the next 16 races to make it a reality, and there are enough possibilities left among the following three groups.

You don’t even have to squint that hard to see the path now. I’m hoping it gets built.

Share this article