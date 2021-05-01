Alex Palou Earns Pole for Saturday’s IndyCar Texas Race

Alex Palou will start on the pole in Saturday’s (May 1) NTT IndyCar Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Rain came overnight and track drying was still on-going, forcing IndyCar to cancel its qualifying session. Drivers will lineup based on entrant points through two 2021 events.

Palou, who was victorious in the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park, was 11th fastest in practice. Team Penske’s Will Power starts second, while 2020 IndyCar champion Scott Dixon lines up third. Colton Herta, who won last week’s event at St. Petersburg, begins fourth and Simon Pagenaud rounds out the top five.

Jack Harvey, Sebastien Bourdais, Rinus VeeKay, Marcus Ericsson and Josef Newgarden complete the top 10 starters in Saturday’s 212-lap event.

Tony Kanaan, who is racing on the ovals for teammate Jimmie Johnson, was quickest in practice.

The Genesys 300 is set to air at 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Network. Sunday’s XPEL 375 runs at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

