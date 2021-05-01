Kyle Sieg to Make Xfinity Debut at Dover

Kyle Sieg is set to make his first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Dover International Speedway, FOX Sports 1 reported during Saturday’s (May 1) coverage of the ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Sieg currently runs part-time in ARCA for RSS Racing but is looking to expand his 2021 schedule, he told NEWS FROM THE PITS.

“Honestly, if we got another car from another team it would probably improve our program,” Sieg told NEWS FROM THE PITS. “We only have two cars right now so it’s going to be a struggle here later in the season, but we’ll just try to make do with what we’ve got and hopefully we’ll be fine – as long as we don’t wreck too many racecars here.”

Sieg has two top fives and three top 10s so far this season and earned another top 10 in his series debut last year at Lucas Oil Raceway.

If RSS can acquire another racecar, they expect to run the full season with Sieg, according to sources.

RSS Racing currently fields the No. 39 car in Xfinity, driven by Kyle Sieg’s older brother Ryan Sieg.

It’s unknown which car Kyle Sieg will drive at Dover.

Share this article