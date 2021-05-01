Ty Gibbs Earns Pole for Kansas ARCA Race

Ty Gibbs will lead the ARCA Menards Series to the green flag of Saturday’s (May 1) Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway. Gibbs posted the fastest time in the qualifying session that determined the lineup for the fourth race of this season.

Gibbs will start first for the second consecutive ARCA race at the 1.5-mile track. After starting first in the 2020 season finale, Gibbs finished 40 laps down in 14th place. The Dutch Boy 150 will be his second start at Kansas.

Reigning champion Bret Holmes will start second. Holmes won the first ARCA race at Kansas last year.

Corey Heim, who won last weekend’s race at Talladega Superspeedway as well as the most recent ARCA race at Kansas, will start third.

Rookie Jack Wood will start fourth and Drew Dollar, who is second in the point standings, starts fifth.

The Dutch Boy 150 will start today at 1:30 p.m. ET with TV coverage provided by FS1.

Share this article