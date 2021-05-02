Frontstretch Stock Car Scoop: Did a NASCAR Caution Cost Kyle Larson Another Win? Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 6:56 Share Share Link Embed

The NASCAR Cup Series headed to Kansas Speedway for the first of two races at the mile-and-a-half track this year. On his 36th birthday (May 2), Kyle Busch took the checkered flag to capture his first victory of the season.

Will Busch’s late charge to victory lead to more for the Joe Gibbs Racing driver? Frontstretch’s Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen discuss whether this gives Busch a sudden jolt of momentum after a sluggish start with new crew chief Ben Beshore. The duo also discuss whether Kyle Larson could have done anything to prevent Busch’s late charge due to a series of late caution flags that started with a controversial call by NASCAR.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday and Friday throughout the year.

Share this article