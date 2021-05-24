Entry List: 2021 Alsco 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to a home race for many teams at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and 43 cars are entered for 36 spots.

Cody Ware is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 17 entry for the fifth time this season.

Ty Dillon will make his fourth start of 2021, this time for Our Motorsports in the No. 23 Chevrolet.

Brandon Gdovic is slated to attempt his fourth start of the season for Sam Hunt Racing in the No. 26 SnapMobile Toyota.

For the second week in a row, Tyler Reddick will attempt to qualify his way in for Jordan Anderson Racing after a top 10 in the team’s Xfinity debut. He will drive the No. 31 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevrolet.

Stefan Parsons will drive the No. 76 Toyota for B.J. McLeod Motorsports in his sixth attempt of the season, the No. 76’s first.

Timmy Hill moves to MBM Motorsports’ No. 13, while Chad Finchum returns to the series in the No. 61. Loris Hezemans was initially announced to drive the No. 13 this weekend.

Dillon Bassett will attempt to make his 2021 Xfinity debut for Bassett Racing in the No. 77.

BJ McLeod will attempt to race the No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet into the main event for his third start of 2021.

After winning nine races in the Xfinity Series last season, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series rookie Chase Briscoe returns for his first attempt of the season, driving B.J McLeod Motorsports’ No. 99 Ford.

Alsco 300 Entry List

The Alsco 300 is scheduled for Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.

