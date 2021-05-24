Entry List: 2021 Coca-Cola 600

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway for the granddaddy of them all, the Coca-Cola 600.

Thirty-eight cars are entered for the race, meaning all will qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Practice and qualifying are scheduled to be held for just the fourth time this season and for the second weekend in a row, following sessions at Circuit of the Americas.

Garrett Smithley will make his ninth start of the year for Rick Ware Racing, this time behind the wheel of the No. 51 Air Force Military Salutes Chevrolet. Cody Ware, meanwhile, shifts to the No. 53.

David Starr is scheduled to make his 2021 debut for MBM Motorsports in the No. 66 Crash Claims Ford.

Coca-Cola 600 Entry List

The Coca-Cola 600 will be held at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 30, on FOX.

