Entry List: 2021 NC Education Lottery 200

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads back to the East Coast for the NC Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Forty drivers are entered for 36 spots, which will be determined after qualifying on Friday, May 28.

Grant Enfinger is back in the No. 9 for CR7 Motorsports for the fourth time this season.

Trey Hutchens will attempt to make his season debut in the No. 14 Trey Hutchens Racing Chevrolet after failing to qualify for four races under the current qualifying format.

Jack Wood will make his second straight start for GMS Racing in the No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet.

Bret Holmes will attempt his fourth start of 2021 for his self-owned team in the No. 32 Southern States Bank Chevrolet.

Akinori Ogata will pilot the No. 33 Chevrolet for Reaume Brothers Racing.

CJ McLaughlin is scheduled to drive the No. 34 Toyota for Reaume Brothers Racing in his second start of the season.

Drew Dollar is entered in Kyle Busch Motorsports’s No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Toyota for his second start of 2021.

Ty Majeski will make his first appearance of 2021 for ThorSport Racing in the No. 66 Toyota. It will be his first truck start since Darlington Raceway in 2020.

NC Education Lottery Entry List

The NC Education Lottery at CMS will take place on Friday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

