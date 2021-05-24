Max Mosley, Former FIA President, Dead at 81

Former FIA president Max Mosley has died, Formula 1 announced May 24. He was 81.
Mosley oversaw the FIA from 1993 to 2009 and was credited with many safety improvements in motorsports.
Mosley also raced for a brief period as well, competing in over 40 races from 1966-1967 in the United Kingdom. In 1968, he moved up to Formula 2 before stepping away from racing later that year.
Mosley was also involved in legal matters for race teams, becoming an advisor for the Formula 1 Constructors’ Association in the 1970s.
“We are saddened to hear that Max Mosley, former FIA president, has passed away” a spokesperson for Formula 1 said in a release. “A huge figure in the transition of Formula 1. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”
Mosley died of cancer.
He certainly was a man who made an impact. What more, or better can be said about a man?