Entry List: 2021 General Tire 150

The ARCA Menards Series will do battle for the second consecutive week after spending last weekend on the Toledo Speedway short track.

This Memorial Day weekend, it’ll join the NASCAR scene at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 100-lap General Tire 150.

All 26 drivers on the entry list for Saturday night’s event will race on Saturday as there will be no DNQs, barring any entry list changes.

Richard Garvie will make his first ARCA Menards Series start since Talladega Superspeedway. He returns behind the wheel of Andy Hillenburg’s No. 11 Toyota.

Drew Dollar will return to ARCA competition in the same weekend as an appearance piloting the Kyle Busch Motorsports No. 51 Toyota in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. On Saturday night, he’ll race the No. 15 Venturini Motorsports entry.

Parker Chase will trade his usual scene of road courses for the banked oval of Charlotte while driving the No. 25 Venturini Motorsports entry.

Tim Richmond comes back from a two-race break and helms the No. 27 Chevrolet.

Kyle Sieg returns to ARCA and is looking to add another top 10 to his resume after finishing eighth at Kansas Speedwat earlier this month.

Dave Mader III will make his third start of the year in the No. 63 Diamond C Ranch-American Apparel-PRWLLC Chevrolet.

Chris Hacker makes his first start of the year in the ARCA Menards Series and his second in his career. He will pilot the No. 94 Adams Flooring Toyota.

Jason Kitzmiller is also making his third start of the year in ARCA and is once again behind the wheel of the No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet.

Toni Breidinger makes her return to ARCA after skipping Toledo last weekend. She’ll drive the No. 02 Hairclub Chevrolet.

The broadcast will be live on FS1 at 7 p.m. ET. on Saturday, May 29.

Share this article