Mosport Truck Race Moved to Darlington

If you thought the NASCAR world was done rescheduling events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, think again.

For the second year in a row, the only race in NASCAR’s top three national series that is held outside of the United States border at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park has been canceled and moved to Darlington, NASCAR announced May 25.

Logistics from ongoing pandemic-related issues occurring at the border led to the cancelation of the race at Mosport.

The 2.5-mile long road course was set to host the second race of the Truck Series playoffs’ Round of 10 in 2021 and be the fourth and final road course of the series’ schedule.

Instead, the Chevrolet Silverado 250 that was scheduled for Sept. 5 has been replaced by a second Truck date at Darlington Raceway during the Cup Series’ Southern 500 weekend.

Sheldon Creed won the series’ first visit to the track earlier this month.

The race will air at 1:30 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1 on Sept. 5 before the Cup event later that day (6 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network).

