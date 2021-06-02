Austin Cindric Starts on Xfinity Pole at Mid-Ohio

The NASCAR Xfinity Series travels to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Austin Cindric will start from the pole in Saturday’s (June 5) race.

Cindric claimed the position after finishing second last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ty Gibbs, who won his second Xfinity race last Saturday, starts alongside Cindric on the front row. Gibbs’ Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Harrison Burton lines up third while his cousin Jeb Burton slots in third. Justin Allgaier is the highest JR Motorsports driver rounding out the top five.

Brandon Brown begins sixth and a third JGR driver, Brandon Jones, starts seventh. Jeremy Clements, Riley Herbst and Justin Haley complete the top 10 in the lineup.

Driver’s and car owner’s finishing position (weighted 25% each), fastest lap from Charlotte (15%) and team owner points ranking (35%) were combined to form the lineup.

David Starr and Dillon Bassett did not qualify for the event.

The B&L Transport 170 airs June 5 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 and MRN Radio.

Share this article