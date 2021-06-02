Chase Elliott Competing for GMS at Texas Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Chase Elliott will drive the No. 24 for GMS Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, the team announced Wednesday, June 2.

He’ll have sponsorship from A SHOC.

Elliott competed for the team in three events in 2020, earning a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway and a fourth place at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has three total victories across 15 Truck starts dating back to 2013, as well as 10 top fives and 12 top 10 finishes.

In the Cup Series, Elliott has one win at Circuit of the Americas, seven top fives and nine top 10s so far this season. The 2020 Cup champion has 12 career wins, 66 top fives and 105 top 10s.

Elliott joins Truck regulars Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith and Tyler Ankrum at Texas.

The Trucks do battle at Texas on June 12 at 1 p.m. ET with coverage from FS1 and MRN radio.

