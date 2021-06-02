Cole Custer Adds Autodesk Sponsorship for 6 Cup Races

Autodesk is coming aboard Cole Custer’s No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for six NASCAR Cup Series events this season, the team announced Wednesday (June 2).

The company is on its fourth year of partnership with SHR and joins Custer for this weekend’s event at Sonoma Raceway. It will also be on board at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Aug. 15, Daytona International Speedway on Aug. 28, Bristol Motor Speedway on Sept. 18, Talladega Superspeedway on Oct. 3 and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Oct. 10.

”Autodesk is more than just a sponsor – it’s a key asset in making our cars perform every weekend,” Greg Zipadelli, SHR vice president of competition, said in a release. “How we stay on top of new technologies while ensuring reliability is directly attributable to Autodesk and its technical support.”

The 2020 Cup Rookie of the Year has one win, two top fives and nine top 10s in his career. This season Custer has two top 10s and sits 27th in the standings.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 airs on June 6 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

