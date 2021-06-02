Daytona, Martinsville, More Announce Full Capacity for Future NASCAR Events

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Six NASCAR racetracks have announced on Wednesday (June 2) that grandstands will be open to full capacity for the fall events.

Michigan International Speedway and Daytona International Speedway in August, Richmond Raceway in September, Talladega Superspeedway and Martinsville Speedway in October and the Championship weekend at Phoenix Raceway in November will all be open for fans.

Additionally, camping restrictions are also lifted for these events.

The announcements come after the Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 was run at full capacity. Other racetracks like Sonoma Raceway have a limited number of fans in attendance.

Many races last year were run without fans in the stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check each track’s website for tickets and more information.

