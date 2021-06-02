Donny Schatz Joining David Gilliland Racing at Knoxville Truck Event

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Donny Schatz will compete for David Gilliland Racing in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Knoxville Raceway, the team announced Wednesday (June 2).

Schatz will drive the No. 17 Little Giant Ford on the dirt track.

Though it’s his first time in a NASCAR Truck, he has 27 career wins at Knoxville, including 17 with the World of Outlaws.

“Donny is a legend in the dirt car world and has an incredible track record at Knoxville in the World of Outlaws,” David Gilliland, team co-owner, said in a press release. “His experience level and knowledge of dirt track racing and Knoxville Raceway will make him a great addition to the team for the first ever truck race there. We are super excited to welcome him aboard.”

Schatz is a 10-time World of Outlaws champion and has 299 career wins, the third-winningest driver in series history.

“I am unbelievably excited to take part in my first NASCAR-sanctioned event as part of David Gilliland Racing,” Schatz said. “I’ve had the opportunity to meet David and his organization’s record speaks for itself. DGR has a great group of people working with their team and I’m looking forward to making my debut in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with them at Knoxville Raceway in July.

“The fact that my first NASCAR sanctioned event will take place on dirt and in a truck fits perfectly into the path that my career has taken. To make my truck series debut at Knoxville, a place that has been so good to me over the years is also very fitting. I’m hoping to represent our partners and the sprint car community well.”

The Trucks take on Knoxville on July 9 at 9 p.m. ET with television coverage provided by Fox Sports 1.

Share this article