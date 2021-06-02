Kyle Larson Grabs Sonoma Cup Pole

The NASCAR Cup Series is California dreamin’ as it makes the trip out west to Sonoma Raceway. Kyle Larson is on the pole for Sunday’s (June 6) Toyota/Save Mart 350.

The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver took the position after a dominant performance in the Coca-Cola 600 last Sunday.

Larson’s Hendrick teammates Chase Elliott and William Byron roll off second and third, respectively. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch round out the top five.

Austin Dillon wheels his No. 3 car of Richard Childress Racing from sixth while the final Hendrick Chevrolet of Alex Bowman starts seventh. Ford drivers Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski line up eighth and ninth and Dillon’s RCR cohort Tyler Reddick completes the top 10.

A performance metrics formula was used to create the lineup, weighing and combining driver’s and car owner’s finishing position (25% each), fastest lap from Charlotte (15%) and team owner points ranking (35%).

The race airs on June 6 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

