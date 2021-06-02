Frontstretch Podcast: Brandon Brown on Xfinity Field Depth, Best Start to His Career

Fresh off another top five, Brandon Brown joins Davey Segal this week to discuss why the 2021 season has been the best to date for Brandonbilt Motorsports, including why the Xfinity Series field’s depth makes good runs more rewarding. He also explains the challenges of obtaining a big sponsor as a smaller team, what the No. 68 team’s expectations are for the remainder of the season and reveals what Brown can do for you (wink, wink).
Jared Haas also joins Davey to discuss Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports’ domination in the Coca-Cola 600, including their resurgence to the top of the Cup Series pantheon in recent months. They also preview NASCAR’s return to Sonoma Raceway for the first time since 2019 and give picks for the weekend.
